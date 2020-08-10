1/
Delores Shrum
Shrum, Delores
Delores Shrum, age 88, went home to be with the Lord early on morning of Aug. 8. She had found only about 3 weeks before that she had Hodgkin's lymphoma. Due to the nature and stage of the disease she decided to let it naturally progress, as treatment would not have extended her life. She spent the last weeks of her life with her sister Joan Parsons, her daughter Susan Brown and her son Jim Shrum. She spent the last week of her life at Kobacker house, where the family appreciated the love of care of the staff in a beautiful resort like facility. She went home to heaven trusting in the Lord. She is with Jesus, not because she was a good person, but because she was a sinner that had placed her faith and trust in the finished work of Jesus, His death, burial and resurrection. She was a member of Northwest Chapel in Dublin, Ohio and enjoyed Bible Study Fellowship for 14 years. She is preceded in glory by her husband Calvin. She is survived by her children, Susan and Dann Brown, Jim and Becky Shrum; and her grandchildren, Sam, Kelsey and Jacob; her brothers, Sam and Bud Windows; and her sisters, Joan Parsons and Priscilla Kalgren. Family visitation will be held Friday 9-10 am at TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026. A graveside service will be held 11 am Friday at Kingwood Memorial Park. Family will receive friends Saturday 1-2 pm Northwest Chapel Grace Brethren, 6700 Rings Rd, Dublin, OH 43016, where funeral service will follow at 2 pm. www.tiddfuneralservice.com



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
