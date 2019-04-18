Home

Delores Vargo Obituary
Vargo, Delores
1935 - 2019
Delores J. Vargo, 83, of Carroll, passed away on April 17, 2019. She was born on December 18, 1935 in Beauty, KY to the late John F. Sr. and Evelyn (Parsley) Collier. Delores was a member of Wildermuth Memorial Church, Carroll. She is survived by her son, Paul Vargo of Carroll; grandchildren, Whitney Vargo and Zachary Vargo, great grandchildren, Kaiden and Eiko; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Vargo Sr., son Ronald E. Vargo Jr., brothers Walter, Earl, Kenneth, John, Russell, Paul and Ervin Collier, sister Grettel Cosgrove, and her parents. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME, Lancaster with Pastor Al Puckett officiating. Burial to follow in Franklin Hills Memory Gardens, Canal Winchester. Friends may visit Saturday from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2019
