The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Vawter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores Vawter


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Delores Vawter Obituary
Vawter, Delores
1932 - 2019
Delores Vawter, 87, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She was born May 9, 1932 in War, WV to the late Virgil and Lucy Whaley. She cherished the time that she was able to spend with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Delores was an avid reader. She enjoyed sewing and clogging at the Evans Senior Center. Delores was a longtime member of Buckeye Christian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Jackie and siblings Lillie, Sarah, Jenny, Tony, and Bill. Delores is survived by her husband of nearly 69 years, William "Bill" Vawter; daughter, Billie Snider; grandchildren, Megan (Josh) Wright and Troy (Melissa) Snider; great-grandchildren, Grant, Claire, and Elise Snider; brothers, Tom and Eugene Whaley; brothers and sisters-in law, Jim and Arlene Vawter, Paul and Kathy Vawter, and Mary Ann Vawter; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, where funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch her tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Download Now