Vawter, Delores

1932 - 2019

Delores Vawter, 87, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She was born May 9, 1932 in War, WV to the late Virgil and Lucy Whaley. She cherished the time that she was able to spend with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Delores was an avid reader. She enjoyed sewing and clogging at the Evans Senior Center. Delores was a longtime member of Buckeye Christian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Jackie and siblings Lillie, Sarah, Jenny, Tony, and Bill. Delores is survived by her husband of nearly 69 years, William "Bill" Vawter; daughter, Billie Snider; grandchildren, Megan (Josh) Wright and Troy (Melissa) Snider; great-grandchildren, Grant, Claire, and Elise Snider; brothers, Tom and Eugene Whaley; brothers and sisters-in law, Jim and Arlene Vawter, Paul and Kathy Vawter, and Mary Ann Vawter; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, where funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch her tribute video. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 24, 2019