Gilbert, Deloris
Deloris (Dee) Gilbert, 90, of Columbus, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, following an extended illness. Born on February 19th in Buffalo, WV. Retired from DCFC Credit Union. Preceded in death by her husband Roland (Rollie) Gilbert of 61 years and her parents Lloyd and Lucy Cain, sisters Agnes Reida, Janet Cain and brother Jack Cain. Survived by daughters, Lori, Kelly and Vicki Gilbert, Tammy DeCamp (Steve); grandchildren, Erica Collner (Dylan), Austin Hager, Zak and Sydney DeCamp; great granddaughters, Ava, Irie and Kya Collner. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church, 807 Havens Corners Road, Columbus, Ohio 43230. Burial of the cremains will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, OH.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2019