Godfrey, Deloris
1930 - 2020
Deloris Morris Godfrey, Jeanie, passed away on March 24, 2020. She was born on August 24, 1930. Jeanie was born to Delbert and Hazel Adams Morris in Blanchester, Ohio. Jeanie had a younger brother who she adored, Denny Morris. She graduated from Ohio University in 1951 in The College of Elementary Education. Jeanie loved being a teacher. She taught in Hamilton, Ohio, Columbus, Ohio and in the Dublin City Schools. She was a gourmet cook, interior decorator and avid bridge player. But most of all, nothing came before her family. She especially adored her three granddaughters. She insisted on only having granddaughters and her wishes came true. She became a great-grandma to yet another little girl, Ellie Randolph. Jeanie is survived by her two daughters and their spouses, Cindy (Eric) Godfrey Moen and Tracy (Mark) Godfrey Chambers. She is also survived by her three granddaughters and their spouses, Amy (Kyle) Moen Schneider, Jessica (Nick) Chambers Randolph and Marci (Bert) Chambers Schilling; and great granddaughter, Ellie Randolph. Jeanie is also survived by her ex-husband, David Godfrey. Due to the current circumstances, a private memorial will be held at a later date. We loved and adored Mom and Grandma. We will miss her more than we can ever imagine. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Deloris' memory to the , 3740 Ridge Mill Dr., Hilliard, OH 43026.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2020