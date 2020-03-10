|
|
Ross, Delorise
1934 - 2020
Mrs. Delorise E. Ross was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was born on August 7, 1934 in Lorado, WV to Herman Ed Maynus, Sr. and Henretter Cunningham. A member of Bethany Baptist Church in Columbus, OH and New Jerusalem Baptist Church in Sandusky, OH. Survived by her loving and devoted husband of 67 years, Lawrence C. Ross; 3 children, Deborah Ross Bosley, Akron, OH, Sandra Ross Clark, Cols., OH and only son, Michael C. Ross, Atlanta, GA. Services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Bethany Baptist Church. Viewing will begin at 10am and funeral to begin at 11am. Pastor Jonathan W. Bradford Jr., Officiating. Burial will be at Franklin Hills Cemetery, Lithopolis, OH. Services and arrangements entrusted to: EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL SERVICES. Visit www.egan-ryan.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2020