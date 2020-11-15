Brobst, Delphine
1928 - 2020
Delphine S. (Moore) Drumm Brobst, 92, of Columbus, passed away November 13, 2020. Delphine was born January 19, 1928 to James and Letitia {McKinster} Moore. She was a member of the Brown Road Community Church. Delphine retired from Grant Medical Center. Delphine will be deeply missed by her; children Sharon (Harry) Poole, Donna (Ron) Whiteside, Marla (Gary) Bennett, Billie (Ira) Six, Sally (Jack) Wagner; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 brothers; 3 sisters. Delphine was preceded in death by her parents, son Ralph E. Drumm, 5 siblings. Celebration of life services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America
PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
.