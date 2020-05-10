Delvas Martin
1965 - 2020
Martin, Delvas
1965 - 2020
Delvas A. Martin, age 55. Heaven Sent February 26, 1965 and Heaven Bound May 5, 2020. Visitation 11:00am and Private Service 12:00 noon Thursday May 14, 2020 at Triedstone Baptist Church 858 E. 3rd Ave. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. To stream the service visit www.triedstonebapistchurch.org. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete service, order flowers, offer condolences to The MARTIN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
