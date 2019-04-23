Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Denda Dodson


Denda Dodson Obituary
Dodson, Denda
1947 - 2019
Denda Dodson, age 72, of Westerville, passed away unexpectedly on April 21, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Bob, married 1 month shy of 50 years; son, Matt; daughter, Amy (Rob) Rees; grandson, Corbin; granddaughters, Alani and Finley; brother, Vic Rossiter; and sister-in-law, Bea (Bill) Bailey. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the , 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 1pm until time of service at 3pm. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019
