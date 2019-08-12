Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Denise Canada, age 60, passed away on August 11, 2019. She was born on April 24, 1959 in Dayton, Ohio. Denise loved the outdoors, especially fishing and gardening. She adored animals and many pets over the years. Denise enjoyed spending time with her family and was looking forward to going fishing with them. Her family will remember her "wild side" and her stubbornness. She will be very missed. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Tara King and Tiffany Canada; mother, Beatrice Skaggs; sister, Deborah Green; twin sister, Diane Arnold; grandchildren, Tabitha, Cayden, Jenna, Viktor and Tanner; many other loving family members and friends. Denise was preceded in death by her father Eules Skaggs, brother Leonard Skaggs. The family will receive guests on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 4-6p.m. at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway in Grove City, (614-539-6166). The Funeral Service will begin at 6p.m. To leave condolences for Denise's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 13, 2019
