Blank, Denise G.
1944 - 2019
Denise Blank, age 75, of Bexley, passed away on December 16, 2019. Denise was a consummate teacher not only in the classroom where her students adored her, but also for her loving family and friends. Her enthusiasm for life and helping others was contagious. The essence of her being was to make the world a better place with kindness and love. Preceded in death by her father Robert Galinkin, mother Violet Lipton, son-in-law Marc Eisen and sister-in-law Ruth Ann Blank. Survived by husband, Dr. Barry Blank; daughters, Randi Eisen and Becky Guzman; sister, Andrea (Kevin) Eyler; grandchildren, Spencer, Sydney and Sabrina Eisen, Anna and Sofia Guzman; brothers-in-law, Harley Blank, Ronald (Bev) Blank and Dennis (Janet) Blank; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services 1 pm on Wednesday, December 18 at Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. Shiva will be observed at the Blank residence on Wednesday from 7-9pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to The Denise and Barry Blank Tree Fund of the Bexley Community Foundation, www.bexleycommunityfoundation.org or charity of donor's choice. Online guestbook at live streaming at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2019