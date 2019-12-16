Home

POWERED BY

Services
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
View Map
Shiva
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
at the Blank residence
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Blank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise G. Blank

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denise G. Blank Obituary
Blank, Denise G.
1944 - 2019
Denise Blank, age 75, of Bexley, passed away on December 16, 2019. Denise was a consummate teacher not only in the classroom where her students adored her, but also for her loving family and friends. Her enthusiasm for life and helping others was contagious. The essence of her being was to make the world a better place with kindness and love. Preceded in death by her father Robert Galinkin, mother Violet Lipton, son-in-law Marc Eisen and sister-in-law Ruth Ann Blank. Survived by husband, Dr. Barry Blank; daughters, Randi Eisen and Becky Guzman; sister, Andrea (Kevin) Eyler; grandchildren, Spencer, Sydney and Sabrina Eisen, Anna and Sofia Guzman; brothers-in-law, Harley Blank, Ronald (Bev) Blank and Dennis (Janet) Blank; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services 1 pm on Wednesday, December 18 at Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. Shiva will be observed at the Blank residence on Wednesday from 7-9pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to The Denise and Barry Blank Tree Fund of the Bexley Community Foundation, www.bexleycommunityfoundation.org or charity of donor's choice. Online guestbook at live streaming at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -