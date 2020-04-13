Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home
1631 Parsons Ave
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7861
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home
1631 Parsons Ave
Columbus, OH 43207
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
1:30 PM
The Church For All People
946 Parsons Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Holley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise Holley


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denise Holley Obituary
Holley, Denise
Denise Ann Holley, age 64, passed away April 9, 2020 at her home. Member of The Church For All People, UMC. Preceded in death by the father of her children Sylvester Redd, Sr.; mother Ruby Anderson; and daughter Tanya. Survived by wife, Marnetta Williams; son, Sylvester Redd, Jr.; daughters, Alinda Anderson and Patricia Adams; many grandchildren, and other family and dear friends, including her adopted mom, Joan Sampson. Restricted viewing 12 noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, at COOK & SON-PALLAY FUNERAL HOME, 1631 Parsons Ave. Memorial Service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at The Church For All People, 946 Parsons Ave. Online guest book and additional details at cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -