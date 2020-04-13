|
Holley, Denise
Denise Ann Holley, age 64, passed away April 9, 2020 at her home. Member of The Church For All People, UMC. Preceded in death by the father of her children Sylvester Redd, Sr.; mother Ruby Anderson; and daughter Tanya. Survived by wife, Marnetta Williams; son, Sylvester Redd, Jr.; daughters, Alinda Anderson and Patricia Adams; many grandchildren, and other family and dear friends, including her adopted mom, Joan Sampson. Restricted viewing 12 noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, at COOK & SON-PALLAY FUNERAL HOME, 1631 Parsons Ave. Memorial Service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at The Church For All People, 946 Parsons Ave. Online guest book and additional details at cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2020