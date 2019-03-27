Home

Denise Y. Straughter Obituary
Straughter, Denise Y.
1952 - 2019
Denise Y. Straughter, 66, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 in Columbus, OH. Denise was born on December 18, 1952 in Columbus to Bernice Straughter and the late Jack Straughter. Denise is preceded in death by her son, Raylyn Prime; father, Jack Straughter; brothers, Perry Straughter, Theodore Moore, II and Floyd Moore. She is survived by her daughter, Denikia Straughter; son, Valdez Straughter; mother, Bernice Straughter; siblings, Edythe Straughter, Crystal Moore, Jacquelyn Bonniwell, Brad Moore and Ronald Straughter; grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Denise was a very giving person. She donated to the veterans, St. Jude's, homeless shelters and Feed the Hungry. Denise was always happy. You knew when she smiled that she loved you. Denise was very quiet, loving and caring to everyone. Family will receive friends on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 10 am to 11 am at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., Columbus, OH 43231. A funeral service will follow at 11 am also at Newcomer NE Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Denise's honor to s at https://support.woundedwarriorsproject.org/donate. Messages of condolence may be left at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2019
