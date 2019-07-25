|
|
Hembree, Dennie
1945 - 2019
Dennie G. Hembree, age 74, of Columbus, died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Grove City Hospital. Born July 14, 1945 in LaFollette, TN to the late Cecil L. and Lizzie G. (Day) Hembree. He was retired after 43 years with Industrial Ceramics, and was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. He enjoyed woodworking, lawn work, bowling, fishing, and was a big Tennessee fan. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Charlotte Hembree; son, Brian Scott Hembree; brother, Earl Hembree; and many nieces and nephews. Friends may visit 11am-1pm Tuesday, July 30 at the Fellowship Baptist Church, 4701 Winchester Pike, Columbus 43232, where funeral service will follow at 1pm with Pastor Tony Liuzzo officiating. Interment will be next door at Asbury Cemetery. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Canal Winchester. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 27, 2019