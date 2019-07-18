Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Aubrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis B. Aubrey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis B. Aubrey Obituary
Aubrey, Dennis B.
Dennis B. Aubrey passed away on July 12, 2019, age 70. He was a stage and film director, author, businessman, and humanitarian. He cofounded Via Lucis Press, photographing and publishing books and a blog about French Romanesque churches. Dennis is survived by his wife, PJ McKey Aubrey of Hide-A-Way Hills, OH; mother Lucille Aubrey of CA; brother David Aubrey and John Aubrey of MA; sister Ann Aubrey Hanson of CA; step-children Sarah Tone of MA and Andrew Tone of CA; and a flock of nephews and nieces. Father Donald Aubrey and brother Stephen Aubrey passed away before him.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.