|
|
Fetherolf, Dennis E.
1949 - 2020
Dennis E. Fetherolf, age 70, passed away peacefully Monday, January 6, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. He was born October 1, 1949. He is preceded in death by his mother Ruth Kathleen (White) Fetherolf, father Russell Eugene Fetherolf, brother Daniel Fetherolf, sister Vonnie Schultz and mother-in-law Barbara Stickel. Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Rhonda (Stickel) Fetherolf; step father-in-law, Don Leppert; his four children, Kevin, Ann, Melissa and Melinda; brothers and sisters, Ginger (Don) Haddix, Irma Davidson, Janet (Donnie) Hashimoto, Rusty (Regina) Fetherolf, Casey (Sue) Fetherolf; brother-in-law, Jeff (Angie) Stickel; niece, McKenzi (Joe) Messer; his most special nephew, Markus; and numerous loving nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Dennis was a 1968 Grove City High School graduate. He retired from Ross Laboratories in Columbus, OH. Dennis was an avid bowler, he even bowled two 300 games and one 299 game! He loved to vacation in Las Vegas with his wife and others. Locally he enjoyed gambling at Hollywood Casino and Eldorado Scioto Downs. Dennis was a devoted Ohio State Buckeye Fan. Most of all he loved cheering on the Grove City Class of 1980 Alumni Softball Team as their biggest fan. Dennis loved children, but there is one "Little Buddy" in particular that held a special place in his heart and that was Markus. Dennis took care of Markus for 11 years and over the last year Markus gently cared for Dennis with nothing but unconditional love. He will be forever missed. A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway from 2-4 and 6-8 pm with a funeral being held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10 am with Trent Iguchi officiating. Interment will be at Grove City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude's Hospital. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign Dennis' online guest book or to leave a special memory or photo.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2020