Evans, Dennis

1953 - 2019

Dennis Evans, age 65, died peacefully surrounded by family and friends. He is pre-deceased by parents Eugene and Margaret (Grom) Evans and by Aunt Lucille Grom. He is survived by son, Chris Evans, who recently graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Chris attended St. Charles Preparatory School. Chris was by his father's side during Dennis' multiple hospitalizations over the course of his illness. He was previously married for 25 years to Judi Hatcher of Upper Arlington. He is pre-deceased by in-laws Marion and Norma Jean Hatcher of Prospect, Ohio, and is survived by his loving brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Jeri Jenkins of Delaware, Ohio; and niece, Kelli. He is survived by brothers, Patrick and Dorna Evans of Centreville, Virginia, and Gregory and Marilyn Evans of Charlotte, North Carolina, along with their three children, Amanda, Barbi, and Mark. Also survived by friend, Diane Keller of Columbus, Ohio. Dennis is a retired attorney. He previously practiced criminal defense with Connor, Evans, and Hafenstein. His career included being an assistant city prosecutor with the City of Columbus. He previously was a policeman with the City of Columbus from 1978-1986, and prior to that time he was a policeman with the City of Grandview. He graduated from Capital University Law School magna cum laude in 1985, and The Ohio State University, with a B.S. in 1975. Family will receive friends from 4-7 P.M. Friday, June 21, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 A.M. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 1899 McCoy Rd. Interment St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the CARES FUND through the Upper Arlington Fire Division. Checks should be made out to the City of Upper Arlington, 3861 Reed Rd., Upper Arlington, Ohio 43220, please reference CARES on the memo line. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 19, 2019