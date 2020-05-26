Guy, Dennis
1952 - 2020
Dennis Lee Guy, 67, of Westerville, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on May 21, 2020 at St. Ann's Hospital, with his fiancée and son, Maureen Patrick and Ryan Guy, by his side. He was born on November 5, 1952, in Montpelier, Ohio, at Williams County General Hospital to the late Pauline and Harold Guy. He was the third of four children. On February 14, 1993, he proposed to his fiancée Maureen Ellen Patrick, who survives. The two lived happily together in premarital bliss until his passing. He graduated from ITT Technical Institute in September of 1972, with an associate degree in electronic engineering technology. He was employed for 27 years (1977-2004) by Sensotec as a production manager. He worked the remainder of his career (2005-2018) at Omegadyne Inc, retiring as general manager in January of 2018. After retirement, he spent most of his time golfing, watching Ohio State and Steelers football and Ohio State basketball. He was also an avid storyteller and all-around people person who loved to spend time with his family and friends. He was a devoted and loving fiancé and father, and a great mentor and colleague, who spread his wit, love, and wisdom wherever he went. He is survived by his fiancée, Maureen Patrick of Westerville, Ohio; son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Nicole Guy of Sunbury, Ohio; sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Will Gibbs of Indianapolis, Indiana; and brother, Darrell Guy of Pioneer, Ohio; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Mr. Guy was preceded in death by his brother Duane, father Harold, and his mother Pauline. Friends may call Friday, May 29, from 5-7pm at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville. A private service for family will also be held at the funeral home at 10a.m. on Saturday, May 30. Rev. Dr. Cal Alexander officiating. Interment at Blendon Central Cemetery following the ceremony, where as many family and friends as can allow for appropriate social distancing are welcome to pay their last respects. For everyone's safety, the family requests that masks be worn and social distancing guidelines followed. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 26 to May 27, 2020.