Hampton, Dennis
1969 - 2020
Dennis James Hampton, age 50. Sunrise October 29, 1969 and Sunset July 23, 2020. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Friday, August 7, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Mask and Social Distancing is mandatory Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The HAMPTON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com