Miller, Dennis
Dennis Herbert Miller, age 80, of Westerville, passed into the arms of his Lord Jesus on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Mt Carmel East Hospital. Dennis was born in Stockton, California on August 24, 1939 to the late Raymond H. and Shirley Miller Allen. He is preceded in death by his wife Shirley Jean Miller. Dennis is survived by his children, Steven (Missy) Miller, Debra (David) Dalton, Mike (Patti) Miller; grandchildren, Rachel (Matt) Long, Daniel (Rachel) Dalton, Rebekah Dalton, Eliana, Braden, Lucas, Samuel, and Jacob Miller; nephew and nieces, Rodney Miller, Karen Miller and Julie Keen; and brother, Don Raymond Miller. Dennis was a member of the North HS Class of '57, served his country in the US Army, graduated from Franklin University. He was retired from the State of Ohio and was an active member of Grace Polaris Church, he loved his many dogs and other animals, they were his constant companions. He loved the outdoors, especially hiking, cars and playing golf. Dennis also enjoyed singing in a Men's Chorus group. Friends may call on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 3-6pm at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street in Worthington, where a Memorial Service will be held at 6pm Friday night with Pastor Dan Hammers officiating. In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to the Morrow County Dog Shelter, 115 Young Ave, Mt Gilead, OH 43338 in his memory. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2019