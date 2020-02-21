Home

Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
(614) 882-2121
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
St Paul Catholic Church
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
Dennis Ranke


1946 - 2020
Dennis Ranke Obituary
Ranke, Dennis
1946 - 2020
Dennis W. Ranke, 73, of Westerville, passed away Feb. 20, 2020. Friends may call Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, 4-6:30 pm at HILL FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am at St Paul Catholic Church. As Dennis and Micky are raising their grandchildren, donations towards this is appreciated. A portion of funds will be donated to St Jude per Dennis' wish. Complete obit and remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2020
