Ranke, Dennis
1946 - 2020
Dennis W. Ranke, 73, of Westerville, passed away Feb. 20, 2020. Friends may call Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, 4-6:30 pm at HILL FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am at St Paul Catholic Church. As Dennis and Micky are raising their grandchildren, donations towards this is appreciated. A portion of funds will be donated to St Jude per Dennis' wish. Complete obit and remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2020