Dennis "Dennie" Winks


Dennis "Dennie" Winks Obituary
Winks, Dennis "Dennie"
1962 - 2019
Dennis "Dennie" Winks, age 57 of Westerville, passed away on March 19, 2019. He was born on March 19, 1962 to Thelma (Leffue) and the late Donald Eugene Winks in Columbus, OH. Along with his mother, Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 35 years Kelly (Milligan) Winks, children Kevin Michael (Gina) Winks, Jeffrey Scott (Kayla) Winks and Shannon Nicole Winks, grandchildren Liam Cliff Winks and Graham Scott Winks, siblings Donald (Peggy) Winks, David (Jean) Winks, Dana Winks and Tamara (Mark) Dolinski, 2 brothers-in-law and 2 sisters-in-law, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 2pm to 5pm. Funeral service on Monday at the funeral home at 10am. Entombment to follow at Northlawn Memory Gardens, Westerville, OH. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2019
