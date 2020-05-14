Moore, Dennise
Dennise E. Moore, age 60, passed away May 12, 2020. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Weds., May 20, 2020 at Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home, 1631 Parsons Ave., where service will follow at 7 p.m. Complete obituary and online guestbook at cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 14 to May 18, 2020.