Dennise Moore
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dennise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Moore, Dennise
Dennise E. Moore, age 60, passed away May 12, 2020. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Weds., May 20, 2020 at Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home, 1631 Parsons Ave., where service will follow at 7 p.m. Complete obituary and online guestbook at cookandsonpallay.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 14 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
20
Service
07:00 PM
Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home
1631 Parsons Ave
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7861
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved