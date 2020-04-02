The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Denton Garwood


1933 - 2020
Denton Garwood Obituary
Garwood, Denton
1933 - 2020
Denton Carl Garwood "Dude", continued his life journey on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Dude was a life-long resident of Columbus since 1933. He is survived by his devoted wife, Barbara; daughter; Pamela; son, Steve (Susan); and son, James (Kris). He has four grandchildren, David Denton, Leah J. Bates, Jeffery K. and Kimberlee D. He has three great grandchildren; and a brother, Charles "Smokey" (Sharon) Garwood. After graduating from Central High School, Dude enlisted in the Army and served in the Korean War. He worked for Harmony Farms Dairy and then owned All Star Driving School for many years. He will be remembered proudly wearing his Korean Veteran ball cap, singing the Central High fight song and sharing his favorite sayings such as, "Fine and dandy, sweet as sugar candy." Services entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2020
