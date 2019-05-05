Home

Denver B. Thompson Jr.


Denver B. Thompson Jr. Obituary
Thompson Jr., Denver B.
1949 - 2019
Denver B. Thompson, Jr. age 69 of Unionville Center passed away Saturday evening May 4, 2019 at his daughter's residence in Marysville. Preceded in death by his parents:Mary M. (Fairchild) & Denver B. Thompson, Sr. Survived by his loving wife of over 51 years:Linda (Lowry) Thompson; children: Mickie (Gregory) Binion, John (Amy) Thompson; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends 6-8 PM Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main Street, (St. 161W) Plain City, where the funeral will be held at 10 AM Wednesday Chaplain Richard Thompson at OSU/Ross Heart Hospital officiating. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the The Ross Heart Health Hospital PO Box 183112, 660 Ackerman Rd, Columbus, OH 43218. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 6, 2019
