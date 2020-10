Jordan Jr., Denver1942 - 2020Denver Jordan Jr.; Denny "Droopy Drawers" waved his final checkered flag Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents Denver Sr. and Jean Jordan. He is survived by numerous cousins and "adoptive brothers," John (Jan), Jerry (Sandy), and Jeff (Cindy) Nuckles. Denny was an Army veteran and a 32 year Quality Meats employee. Known best for his saggy blue jeans, "Droops" was a life-long race fan and enthusiast. He was a kind gregarious person who owned and fielded quarter midget race cars for many families. Denny was a long time Columbus Motor Speedway employee where he served as assistant starter. Visitation Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 from 6-8pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Funeral Service Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at 1pm at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery, Columbus, OH. For more, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com