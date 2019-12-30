|
Pannell, Deotha
1929 - 2019
Deotha D Pannell, age 90. Sunrise December 18, 1929 and Sunset December 25, 2019. Visitation 11:00 AM and Funeral Service 12:00 PM Thursday, January 2, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The PANNELL Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2019