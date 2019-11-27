Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Resources
More Obituaries for Derald Douglas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derald R. Douglas


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Derald R. Douglas Obituary
Douglas, Derald R.
1944 - 2019
Derald R. Douglas, 75, of Reynoldsburg, passed away November 26, 2019. Derald was a Watkins Memorial High School graduate; US Navy Vietnam Veteran. He retired from National Electric Coil after 44 years faithful service. He is preceded in death by brothers John and George Douglas, sister Bessie McIntyre and grandson John Baisden. Derald is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Nancy; children, Duane R. Douglas, Robin (Marc) Wolff, Sara Douglas, Cody Hawkins and Richelle Burgess; grandchildren, Reagan Baker, Brandon Hawkins, Dominic Holley, Gavin Elkins, Emma and Jack Baisden, Ariel Terry and Maya Burgess; and sister, Barbara Perry. Family will receive friends 4-5 p.m. Monday, December 2 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, where his memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. Please dress casual. Contributions may be made in Derald's memory to . Messages may be sent to Derald's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Derald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -