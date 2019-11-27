|
|
Douglas, Derald R.
1944 - 2019
Derald R. Douglas, 75, of Reynoldsburg, passed away November 26, 2019. Derald was a Watkins Memorial High School graduate; US Navy Vietnam Veteran. He retired from National Electric Coil after 44 years faithful service. He is preceded in death by brothers John and George Douglas, sister Bessie McIntyre and grandson John Baisden. Derald is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Nancy; children, Duane R. Douglas, Robin (Marc) Wolff, Sara Douglas, Cody Hawkins and Richelle Burgess; grandchildren, Reagan Baker, Brandon Hawkins, Dominic Holley, Gavin Elkins, Emma and Jack Baisden, Ariel Terry and Maya Burgess; and sister, Barbara Perry. Family will receive friends 4-5 p.m. Monday, December 2 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, where his memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. Please dress casual. Contributions may be made in Derald's memory to . Messages may be sent to Derald's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 30, 2019