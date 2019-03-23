|
Pazelli, Derek
1970 - 2019
Derek L. Pazzelli, age 48, formerly of Alliance, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Columbus at 7:43 p.m. Tuesday March 19, 2019. He was born April 26, 1970 in Norristown, Pennsylvania to David A. Pazzelli and Mary Ellen (Anderson) Clark. A graduate of Marlington High School, Derek received his Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from The Ohio State University. He was formerly employed by Hikma Pharmaceuticals in Columbus and currently employed by Owens Corning as an Automation Engineer. Derek was a member of the National Society of Professional Engineers. He enjoyed snow skiing, off-roading his Rubicon Jeep, traveling with family and friends, working with computers, helping his family with various home projects. Derek was preceded in death by his step-father, John W. Clark Jr., who raised him. Survivors include his mother, Mary Ellen Clark of Alliance; father David A. Pazzelli of Alliance; brother, Matt (Maya) Pazzelli of Dublin, Ohio; sister, Kim (Kevin) Uscilowski of Delaware, Ohio; nephews, Logan Pazzelli, Tyler Uscilowski, and Tye Pazzelli; aunts, Connie Neilson of Sebring and Pam Richardson of Alliance; uncles, Jim Anderson of Canton, Charles Sax of Sarasota, Florida, and Nelson Baker of Alliance; and numerous cousins. Services will be held at Noon Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home with Pastor Jim McCurdy officiating. Friends may call beginning at 10:30 a.m. prior to the service on Tuesday. Interment will follow at Mount Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 4682, Douglas Circle NW Canton, Ohio 44718. Arrangements are by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 South Union Ave. Alliance OH 44601.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019