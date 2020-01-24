|
Hackney, Deretha Lynn
Deretha Lynn (Roark) Hackney, 59, of West Jefferson, Ohio, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. Deretha was born on October 10, 1960, at Mt. Carmel West Hospital, Columbus, Ohio and she was a 1978 graduate of West Jefferson High School. She was saved by the Lord's grace on February 16, 1977 and baptized into the Hickory Grove United Baptist Church on March 6, 1977. She was a faithful and hard-working member of the church for nearly 43 years, the last 13 years of which she was a member of the Alder Chapel United Baptist Church in West Jefferson. Deretha is survived by her beloved husband of 40 years, Bob Hackney; her parents, Gaylord and Betty Roark of West Jefferson; her sister, Donetta (Junior) Brock of West Jefferson; and her brother, Guy (Maggie) Roark of Plumwood. She is also survived by two nephews, Jason (Angie) Brock of Columbus and Joe (Stacie) Shawver of London; and two nieces, Jennifer (Scott) Robinson of Hilliard and Mariah (Jordan) Baird of West Jefferson. Deretha is also survived by 11 great-nieces and nephews. Deretha was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Guy and Thelma Roark and her maternal grandparents Charley and Mayme Cade. She was also preceded in death by a niece Amy Roark. The viewing will be at the Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home, 1355 W. Main St, West Jefferson, Ohio 43162, Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 4-8 PM. Her funeral service will be at the Alder Chapel United Baptist Church, 8320 Morgan Rd, West Jefferson, Ohio, on Monday, January 27, 2020, at 11 AM, with visitation at the church from 10-11 AM prior to the service with Elders Cecil Murray, Jr. and Jimmy Lykins presiding. Burial will be in the Foster Chapel Cemetery, West Jefferson, Ohio. Please visit www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Hackney family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 25, 2020