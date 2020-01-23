|
|
Scott, Derrill
1931 - 2020
Derrill "Bruce" Scott, 88, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Married his high school sweetheart and joined the Air Force. He retired from the Air Force after serving 20 years. He was a Vietnam Vet. He worked for the State of Ohio and retired, and then moved to Florida. Enjoyed traveling, dancing, cruises and sailing his 42' sailboat. Preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Mary Jane, and grandson Joe Scott. Survived by his children, Dana B. Scott, Cheryl Caslow (Jeff) and R. Paul Scott (Brenda); daughter-in-law, Deb Scott; grandchildren, Angie Anderson (Ron), Kate Riley, Alyssa Kletrovets (Andy); and great grandchildren, Courtney, Savannah, Faith, Braedan and Nico; and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the Mt. Carmel East staff for their compassionate care. Private family viewing.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 27, 2020