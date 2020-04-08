|
|
Patilla, Desoray
1992 - 2020
Desoray Nata Patilla, age 27. Sunrise September 26, 1992 and Sunset April 4, 2020. Visitation 1PM and Funeral Service 2PM Friday, April 17, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The PATILLA Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2020