Spriggs, Destani
1996 - 2019
Destani Alyce "MAMA" Spriggs, age 22. Sunrise October 26, 1996 and Sunset September 3, 2019. Visitation 11:00 AM and Funeral Service 12:00 PM Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The SPRIGGS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 9, 2019