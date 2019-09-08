Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Destani Spriggs


1996 - 2019
Spriggs, Destani
Destani Alyce "MAMA" Spriggs, age 22. Sunrise October 26, 1996 and Sunset September 3, 2019. Visitation 11:00 AM and Funeral Service 12:00 PM Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The SPRIGGS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 9, 2019
