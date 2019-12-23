|
Stedtefeld, Devan
Devan Andrew Stedtefeld, 22, passed away on December 21, 2019 surrounded by his family. Devan's magnetic smile and charming personality captivated everyone with whom he came in contact. Devan continues to impact the lives of others through organ donation. His generosity will contribute to traumatic brain injury research along with his corneas helping two individuals to see. Devan is survived by his loving parents Ray and Kathy Hines; siblings Kelly (Matt) Zelnik, Doug (Laura) Stedtefeld, Kari (Joey) Kennedy, Kyra (Dave) Cottrill, Dana (Sarah) Stedtefeld, Kendra (Ed) Mathews, Krissa (Merf) Conley, Kelan Stedtefeld, Kilon Stedtefeld, Kaleb Stedtefeld, and Kaitlin Stedtefeld; nieces and nephews Zac, Kyle, Luke, Nathan, Nick, Matthew, Jordan, Paige, Carter, Cameron, Reagan, Payton, Brayden, Delaney, Dylan, Ethan, Jadyn and numerous great nieces and nephews. Special acknowledgment to his Aunt Kris, the staff of Nationwide Children's Hospital for the many years of excellent care and his home health team. A memorial service will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at Buckeye Christian Church 1528 London Groveport Rd. Grove City, OH. 43123. Visitation will be from 10-11am with Celebration of Life immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christian Children's Home of Ohio 2685 Armstrong Rd. Wooster OH. 44691.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 24, 2019