Turner-Watkins, Devene
1989 - 2020
Devene Turner-Watkins, age 31. Sunrise February 15, 1989 and Sunset September 3, 2020. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at True Love Ministry, 1634 Minnesota Ave. A MASK IS MANDATORY. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the TURNER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com