Devin Whitehead
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Devin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Whitehead, Devin
1972 - 2020
Devin Frederick Whitehead, 47, of Columbus, passed away suddenly on June 23, 2020. Devin was born in Columbus, Ohio on September 25, 1972 to Gary and Connie Whitehead. Devin loved rescuing dogs and playing online games with his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother Connie Whitehead. He is survived by father, Gary Whitehead and his wife, Lucinda; siblings, Matthew (Toby) Whitehead, Alicia (Jason Tolliver) Whitehead, Christopher (Lesha) Whitehead, Julie (Jonathan) Tindor, and Joy (Ian) McKinney; many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. His family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 30, from 1-3pm at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, where his service will follow at 3pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Service
03:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved