Whitehead, Devin

1972 - 2020

Devin Frederick Whitehead, 47, of Columbus, passed away suddenly on June 23, 2020. Devin was born in Columbus, Ohio on September 25, 1972 to Gary and Connie Whitehead. Devin loved rescuing dogs and playing online games with his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother Connie Whitehead. He is survived by father, Gary Whitehead and his wife, Lucinda; siblings, Matthew (Toby) Whitehead, Alicia (Jason Tolliver) Whitehead, Christopher (Lesha) Whitehead, Julie (Jonathan) Tindor, and Joy (Ian) McKinney; many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. His family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 30, from 1-3pm at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, where his service will follow at 3pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store