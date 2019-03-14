Home

DeWan Herrell


DeWan Herrell Obituary
Herrell, DeWan
1966 - 2019
DeWan Michelle Herrell, age 52, expectantly passed away May 10, 2019 in Delaware, Ohio. Preceded in death by her father Norman E. Herrell. Survived by son, Arlen E. Herrell; mother, Sheila A. Herrell; brothers, Chris Kirk, Michael Herrell, and John Dye; sisters, Nora Beth Herrell, Pat White Sutton, Renee White Tillery; and many other loving family members and friends. Funeral service 11 AM Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Zion AME Church, 140 S. Washington Street, Delaware, Ohio, where her family will receive friends from 10 AM until time of service. To extend condolences to the Herrell family, please visit DeWan's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2019
