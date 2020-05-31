Gannon, DewaneDewane E. Gannon, age 58, of Mt. Sterling, Ohio, passed away on May 18, 2020. He was born on August 26, 1961 in Springfield, Ohio to Earl L. and Arlene (Rolfe) Gannon. He joins in death his parents and a brother Dennis A. Gannon. He is survived by sisters, Earlene Gannon Wagner and Cindy Gannon Stone; nephew, Ronald K. Woods; nieces, Rebecca Woods, Jill Garig and Ashley Stone; great nephews, Carl E. Fry and Clayton Garig; great nieces, Chelsea Frye and Jasmine Sherwood; great nephew, Xander Louis Frye. "Pete" started working at the Versa Group in Mt. Sterling after graduating from Madison Plains High School in 1979. He joined CRC Orient, Ohio in 2010 as a Corrections Officer and was employed there until the time of his death. He loved to fish and go to rock concerts. He will be deeply missed by his family, many friends and his CRC family. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.