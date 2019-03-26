|
|
Sehring, Dewey A.
1929 - 2019
Dewey A. Sehring, age 89, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. He was born on September 25, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Otto and Ruth Sehring; also preceded in death by his loving wife Dorothy Sehring and brother Richard Sehring. Following graduation from Queens College, Dewey was employed with Ross Laboratories for the next 40 years. Dewey is survived by children, Christopher (Alison) Sehring, Jenifer (Michael) Alexander, Jonathan (Louise) Sehring, David (Cara) Sehring and Monica (Michael) Shifley; grandchildren, Hilary and Griffin Sehring, Phillip (Maria), Robert and Charlotte Alexander, James, Kellan, and Tyler Sehring, Brook and Darcy Sehring, Daniel (Stacy), Meredith and Caroline Shifley; great-grandchild, Dexter Shifley; and a host of loving relatives. Family will welcome friends on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 4-7pm at the SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL, 1051 E. Johnstown Road, Gahanna, Ohio, 43230, where a funeral service will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10am. Memorial contributions may be made to Columbus School for Girls, in memory of Dewey and Dorothy Sehring. To leave condolences, please visit, www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019