Beaver, Dewey
Dewey Raymond Beaver, age 79, of Wellston, Ohio and formerly of Grove City, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at his home in Wellston. He was born July 14, 1941 in New Lexington, Ohio to the late Raymond and Helen Beaver. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Marge (Blackburn) Beaver of Wellston; sons, Scott (Rhonda) Beaver of Lancaster, Ohio and Steve Beaver of Orient, Ohio; grandchildren, Andrew (Kayla), Thomas, and Brody, Brooke, Sierra, and Natalie Beaver; great-grandchildren, Madison, Ayden, Annalaura, and Hudson; and numerous friends and relatives. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Marcia Beaver. Dewey retired as a sales manager at Haydocy Pontiac in Columbus, Ohio. If you ever met Dewey, he was a guy that you would never forget. He was the life of the party and had an amazing sense of humor. He had a caring heart and was a generous man willing to help anyone. He was proud of his family of veterans and anyone who fought for his country. He was patriotic and was very proud of his sons, grandsons and granddaughter who all served in the military. He loved his family dearly and loved his friends. His many friends of the VFW and Amvets of Jackson were his second family. Friends may call Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 10AM-12:30PM at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Jackson. Public graveside services will follow at 3PM at Concord Cemetery, 6244 Hoover Road, Grove City, Ohio 43123. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Adena Cancer Clinic, 272 Hospital Road, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 in his memory. Per CDC guidelines and governor recommendations, everyone is asked to wear a mask indoors and practice proper social distancing procedures. Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com
.