Borders, Dewey
Dewey "Junior" Borders, 88, of London, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Columbus. A US Army veteran of Korea, Dewey had worked for Westinghouse for 33 years, before retiring in 1988. Services will be held at 2 PM Saturday in the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main St, London. Interment will follow in Somerford Township Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 4-6 PM Friday and from 1-2 PM Saturday. The family suggests memorials be made to Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio. Online condolences for the family may be made to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019