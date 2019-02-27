Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
103 North Main Street
London, OH 43140
740-852-2345
Resources
More Obituaries for Dewey Borders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dewey Borders

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dewey Borders Obituary
Borders, Dewey
Dewey "Junior" Borders, 88, of London, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Columbus. A US Army veteran of Korea, Dewey had worked for Westinghouse for 33 years, before retiring in 1988. Services will be held at 2 PM Saturday in the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main St, London. Interment will follow in Somerford Township Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 4-6 PM Friday and from 1-2 PM Saturday. The family suggests memorials be made to Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio. Online condolences for the family may be made to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now