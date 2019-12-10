|
|
Barr, Dewey L.
Dewey L. Barr, 86, of Westerville, died Dec. 9, 2019 at his home. Retired from GE Superabrasives in Worthington. Survived by wife, Marcella Daugherty Barr. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at HOSKINSON Funeral Home, 285 East Main Street in Kirkersville, and from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Grace Lutheran Church, 65 East Columbus Street, Thornville, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. For a complete obituary visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2019