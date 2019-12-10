Home

Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
740-927-6900
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
65 East Columbus Street
Thornville, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
65 East Columbus Street
Thornville, OH
Dewey L. Barr

Dewey L. Barr Obituary
Barr, Dewey L.
Dewey L. Barr, 86, of Westerville, died Dec. 9, 2019 at his home. Retired from GE Superabrasives in Worthington. Survived by wife, Marcella Daugherty Barr. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at HOSKINSON Funeral Home, 285 East Main Street in Kirkersville, and from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Grace Lutheran Church, 65 East Columbus Street, Thornville, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. For a complete obituary visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2019
