Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
1932 - 2020
Dexter Marcum Obituary
Marcum, Dexter
1932 - 2020
Dexter Gayle Marcum born February 7, 1932 in Clifford, Kentucky went to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Dexter lived a life committed to her faith and family. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a member of Lockbourne Freewill Baptist Church. She retired from Robertshaws located in Grove City, Ohio. Preceded in death by her parents Rush and Murl (Fitzpatrick) Frazier, brothers Lloyd, Rush "Woody", Sam, Roy and Harold Gene Frazier and sister Jesse Williams. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Haskel Marcum; daughter, Debra (Dennis) Gillenwater; son, Michael (Wanda) Marcum; four grandchildren, Bethany (Ryan) Brown, Julie (Chad) Staffan, Laura (Toby) Cline, Michael Marcum II; 12 great grandchildren, Alyssa, Evelyn, Lydia and Andrew Brown, Megan, Sarah, Kaitlyn and Avery Staffan, Kiley, Ellie, Sadie and Hailey Cline; sister, Ruby Goble; brother, Joe Frazier; and by numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Reber Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2020
