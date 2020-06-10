Pridmore, Dexter
1932 - 2020
Dexter Lovell Pridmore born on November 4, 1932 in Birmingham, Alabama to Amos and Lydia Pridmore passed away on June 9, 2020 at the age of 87. Dexter and Diane were married for 54 years before her passing in 2010 and they raised 4 children together. He loved his family and spending his time with them, especially his grandchildren, taking them on trips and telling them stories of his life. He had a passion for cars and loved to go car shopping and attending car shows. He owned a Thunderbird and a 1966 Buick Rivera. He was preceded by his wife Diane and son Zane Pridmore. He is survived by his children Gary Pridmore, Dawn (Terry) McGuire and Theresa McDade; grandchildren Anthony Pridmore, Justina McCoy, Max McDaid and Mckenzie McGuire; great grandchildren Aries, Leo and Damein McCoy and sister, Margaret. Family will receive friends on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00pm with a funeral service on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 10:00 am, SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E Johnstown, Gahanna. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made the American Cancer Society. To leave condolences or share a memory visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.