Johnson Jr., Dezjuano
1983 - 2019
Dezjuano "JUANO" Johnson Jr., age 35. Sunrise September 19, 1983 and Sunset August 13, 2019. Visitation 1PM and Funeral Service 2PM Saturday, August 31, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.) To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The JOHNSON/DARBY Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 29, 2019