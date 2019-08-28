|
Boggs (Jaconetti), Diamond
1958 - 2019
Diamond Jaconetti Boggs, loving wife, mother, nona, and friend passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the age of 61. Diamond was born on March 30, 1958 in Columbus, Ohio. She was a Bobcat through and through, graduating from Grandview Heights High School and Ohio University. She retired after 30 years of service with the Ohio Attorney General's Office, which included being instrumental in establishing the BCI Computer Crimes Unit. At Kroger store #941 she met, Bryan, her husband of 36 years, and they raised three daughters. She was known for her magnetic personality, always putting others first and having friends that were more like family. Diamond is preceded in death by her father and mother Edilio "Blupe" and Helen (Asmo) Jaconetti, sister-in-law Marianne Jaconetti and nephew Sean McCreary. She is survived by her loving husband; her three children, Dina (Beth) Combs, Britney (Sean) Smith, and Devan Boggs; grandchildren, Lennon and Louie Combs; sister, Linda (Sam) McCreary; brother, Pat Jaconetti; nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Greg) Goldfarb, Melissa McCreary, Chip (Dee) McCreary, James (Hasia) Jaconetti; soul sister, Vicki Eckhart; and numerous other family and friends. Visitation is Friday, August 30, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus, and from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, where her funeral will begin at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kobacker House hospice facility or to the Ovarian Cancer Alliance of Ohio. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 29, 2019