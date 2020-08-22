Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Diana's life story with friends and family

Share Diana's life story with friends and family



Diana Britt Franklin, born Peter D. Franklin in Bournemouth, England, in May 1932, passed away Feb. 24 at Kobacker House after a long, spirited battle with Parkinson's Disease. Diana had a distinguished career as a newspaper reporter and editor, public relations executive, cookbook reviewer and syndicated columnist, author of corporate histories and true-crime books, and community advocate. Pete was sent to the United States with his sister, Hazel, and his brother, Michael, by their parents, the late John and Katherine Franklin, as a child to escape the bombing of England during World War II, and settled in Lake Placid, NY. Pete and Hazel thrived in winter sports. He became an accomplished skier and she a professional skater for Ice Capades. He was president of his class at Lake Placid High School, and after high school, served two years in the U.S. Army, where his expertise on the slopes led to an assignment with the Army's ski patrol in Europe. Even before he joined the military, he went to work at the New York Herald Tribune, then one of the leading newspapers in the country, as a copy boy. He attended Fordham University while working full-time at The Trib. During his 10 years there, he moved from copy boy to general assignment reporter to assistant city editor. Pete left the Trib to become press relations director at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, helping direct its grand opening activities, working directly with John D. Rockefeller III. He then became public relations director for Avis Rent A Car System before becoming an account supervisor for Infoplan International, a PR firm. That job took him to San Antonio, Texas, as head of PR for the San Antonio World's Fair (HemisFair '68). The San Antonio Light, impressed by his work at the fair, hired him as an investigative reporter. He became a columnist and then managing editor. In 1981 he joined The Columbus Dispatch as business editor. He invigorated the department by bringing in new staff and infusing them with a new sense of direction. He won prizes, both local and national, for his work. He retired from the paper in 1993 but continued a cookbook review column, in collaboration with his wife, Eleanor, a true partner in everything he did. They were married for more than 48 years. Cookbook Nook was syndicated in more than 150 newspapers by Universal Press Syndicate. As a result of his columns, he was able to donate more than 5,000 cookbooks to The Ohio State University Library, where they are maintained as the Peter D. Franklin Collection in the Rare Books and Manuscripts Library. In retirement, he wrote corporate histories for Nationwide Insurance, Ruscilli Construction Co., the W.W. Williams Co., the Capital University Law School, and Greif, Inc. He also assisted former U.S. Senator and U.S. Attorney General William B. Saxbe with the writing of his autobiography, I've Seen the Elephant. Pete transitioned to Diana Britt Franklin in 2004, explaining that, "For many years I felt as though I was born into the wrong body. Now my mind and body are at peace with one another. That is the only way I can explain it." After her transition, she became active in the LGBTQ community, helping others transition to new identities. She also was active with the Mid-Ohio Food Bank, where she helped coordinate the annual golf fundraiser for many years. She continued to write and published two true-crime books, The Good-Bye Door and Gold Medal Killer, both published by Kent State University. She is preceded in death by son, David, and spouse, Eleanor, and is survived by daughter Cathy Sturdivant of Dallas, Texas, as well as many members of her chosen family. Special friends who cared for her in so many ways are Norma and Terry Iffland and Stephanie Singer. A memorial service will be held at a time to be determined at the North Congregational United Church of Christ, 2040 Henderson Road. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to

Franklin, Diana BrittDiana Britt Franklin, born Peter D. Franklin in Bournemouth, England, in May 1932, passed away Feb. 24 at Kobacker House after a long, spirited battle with Parkinson's Disease. Diana had a distinguished career as a newspaper reporter and editor, public relations executive, cookbook reviewer and syndicated columnist, author of corporate histories and true-crime books, and community advocate. Pete was sent to the United States with his sister, Hazel, and his brother, Michael, by their parents, the late John and Katherine Franklin, as a child to escape the bombing of England during World War II, and settled in Lake Placid, NY. Pete and Hazel thrived in winter sports. He became an accomplished skier and she a professional skater for Ice Capades. He was president of his class at Lake Placid High School, and after high school, served two years in the U.S. Army, where his expertise on the slopes led to an assignment with the Army's ski patrol in Europe. Even before he joined the military, he went to work at the New York Herald Tribune, then one of the leading newspapers in the country, as a copy boy. He attended Fordham University while working full-time at The Trib. During his 10 years there, he moved from copy boy to general assignment reporter to assistant city editor. Pete left the Trib to become press relations director at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, helping direct its grand opening activities, working directly with John D. Rockefeller III. He then became public relations director for Avis Rent A Car System before becoming an account supervisor for Infoplan International, a PR firm. That job took him to San Antonio, Texas, as head of PR for the San Antonio World's Fair (HemisFair '68). The San Antonio Light, impressed by his work at the fair, hired him as an investigative reporter. He became a columnist and then managing editor. In 1981 he joined The Columbus Dispatch as business editor. He invigorated the department by bringing in new staff and infusing them with a new sense of direction. He won prizes, both local and national, for his work. He retired from the paper in 1993 but continued a cookbook review column, in collaboration with his wife, Eleanor, a true partner in everything he did. They were married for more than 48 years. Cookbook Nook was syndicated in more than 150 newspapers by Universal Press Syndicate. As a result of his columns, he was able to donate more than 5,000 cookbooks to The Ohio State University Library, where they are maintained as the Peter D. Franklin Collection in the Rare Books and Manuscripts Library. In retirement, he wrote corporate histories for Nationwide Insurance, Ruscilli Construction Co., the W.W. Williams Co., the Capital University Law School, and Greif, Inc. He also assisted former U.S. Senator and U.S. Attorney General William B. Saxbe with the writing of his autobiography, I've Seen the Elephant. Pete transitioned to Diana Britt Franklin in 2004, explaining that, "For many years I felt as though I was born into the wrong body. Now my mind and body are at peace with one another. That is the only way I can explain it." After her transition, she became active in the LGBTQ community, helping others transition to new identities. She also was active with the Mid-Ohio Food Bank, where she helped coordinate the annual golf fundraiser for many years. She continued to write and published two true-crime books, The Good-Bye Door and Gold Medal Killer, both published by Kent State University. She is preceded in death by son, David, and spouse, Eleanor, and is survived by daughter Cathy Sturdivant of Dallas, Texas, as well as many members of her chosen family. Special friends who cared for her in so many ways are Norma and Terry Iffland and Stephanie Singer. A memorial service will be held at a time to be determined at the North Congregational United Church of Christ, 2040 Henderson Road. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store