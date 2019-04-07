|
|
Burcu, Diana
1956 - 2019
Diana Kerr Burcu, age 62, died Friday April 5, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born November 9, 1956 in Columbus, Daughter of the late John and Marilyn (Follmer) Kerr; Grandchild of E.E. and Lillian (Borger) Follmer and W.K. and Frances (McCarty) Kerr. Survived by her husband of 27 years, Joseph Burcu and her son, John Burcu; sister, Victoria "Vicki" (John) Anthony; brother, Kevin Kerr; numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Graduate of St. Joseph Academy and Catholic University in Washington DC. A Registered Nurse for 41 years throughout Central Ohio including years as a traveling nurse, home healthcare nurse, and an EPIC consultant. She will be remembered as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, and friend filled with love, kindness, and generosity always putting others needs in front of her own. She loved many and was loved by many. She always loved get togethers and traveling with family and friends. She meant the world to Joe and John and will be greatly missed. Friends may call 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. Wednesday April 10th at the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME 403 E. Broad St. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Thursday April 11th at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church 10700 Liberty Rd. Powell, OH 43065. Entombment to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the staff at Riverside Methodist Hospital and The Ohio State University James Cancer Center for their dedicated care of Diana over the last nine months.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019