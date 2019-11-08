|
Cummings, Diana
Diana Lynn Cummings, age 62, went to be with the Lord on November 7, 2019. She was born on March 22, 1957 in Westover, Massachusetts to the late Nancy and Billy Joe Wright. Left to cherish her memory loving and devoted husband of 43 years, Tyler; son, Kyle (Elisha); sisters, Sue and Patricia Wright; and her church family at Crossroads Community Church.The family will receive guests on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 10a.m.-12p.m. at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway in Grove City. The Funeral Service will begin at 12p.m. with burial at Franklin Hills Cemetery. To leave condolences for Diana's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019