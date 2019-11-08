Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer-SW Chapel
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer-SW Chapel
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH
View Map
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana Cummings


1957 - 2019
Diana Lynn Cummings, age 62, went to be with the Lord on November 7, 2019. She was born on March 22, 1957 in Westover, Massachusetts to the late Nancy and Billy Joe Wright. Left to cherish her memory loving and devoted husband of 43 years, Tyler; son, Kyle (Elisha); sisters, Sue and Patricia Wright; and her church family at Crossroads Community Church.The family will receive guests on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 10a.m.-12p.m. at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway in Grove City. The Funeral Service will begin at 12p.m. with burial at Franklin Hills Cemetery. To leave condolences for Diana's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019
