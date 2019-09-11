|
Evans, Diana
1928 - 2019
Diana R. Evans, passed away September 9, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Donald E. Evans. Survived by children, Kathleen (James) Overman, Karen Woo, Kristine Evans, Korinne (Thomas) Worth, and Don Evans. Gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday, September 15 from 2-5 pm at O. R. WOODYARD NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 2990 Bethel Rd. Funeral Mass will be held Monday at 10:30 am at St. Andrew Church, 1899 McCoy Rd. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. To view complete obituary or share memories visit www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019